PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 24, 2004 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Ann M Lockwood, A Single Person MORTGAGEE: State Farm Bank FSB SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC LENDER: State Farm Bank FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: St. Louis County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 24, 2004, as Document No. 00937930. ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2020-PM5 by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/23/2020 and recorded on 07/22/2021 as Document No. 01419848. FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Collateral Trust Trustee by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 03/31/2022 and recorded on 04/08/2022 as Document No. 01440738. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Easterly 25 feet of Lot 7 and Westerly 12 1/2 feet of Lot 8, Block 14, Norton`s Division of Duluth PROPERTY ADDRESS: 627 E 8TH ST, DULUTH, MN 55805 PROPERTY I.D: 010-3490-02540 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Forty-Three Thousand Six Hundred Four and 86/100 ($43,604.86) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on December 14, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff`s Office, 100 N. 5th Avenue W., Room 103, Duluth MN 55802 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 12.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 14, 2023, or the next business day if December 14, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: October 26, 2022 FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Collateral Trust Trustee Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00062-1 A-4767862 12/17/2022 (Dec. 17, 2022) 131425