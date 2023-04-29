PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Initiation of th

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process-Public Participation in accordance with the FCC’s Nationwide Programmatic Agreement. Hemphill, LLC, intends to construct a communications facility at Hingley Road (1.13 miles SW of Hengley Rd and Lehto Rd), Floodwood, St Louis County, MN 55736 (46.823353, -92.871783). The facility will include a guyed telecommunications tower with an approximate overall height of 420 ft. and associated equipment. Hemphill, LLC, is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). We respectfully request that parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking relative to potential effects on cultural or historic properties or with questions on the proposed facility should contact GSS, Inc., 1054 Texan Trail, Suite 300, Grapevine, TX 76051; Ph. (682) 651-0034 within 30 days of the posting of this notice. (GSS #D23224-MN) (April 29, 2023) 218420