PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY DET

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY DETERMINATION TO TAKE LAND INTO TRUST ACTION: Notice of Decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.), Part 151. SUMMARY: The Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, made a determination to acquire real property in trust for the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota. The land referred to as former “Hwy 23/Potlatch” property, herein described as: The South Half of the Southeast Quarter (S½ SE¼) of Section 27, Township 65 North, Range 21 West, Fourth Principal Meridian, St. Louis County, Minnesota. Containing 80.00 acres more or less. DATE: This determination was made on June 15, 2023. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Minnesota Agency, Division of Real Estate Services, 2225 Cooperative Court NW, #300, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601, telephone: (218) 751-2011. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 C.F.R. § 151.12(d)(2)(iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust. A copy of the determination is from the office identified in the FOR FURTHER INFORMATION section of this notice. Any party who wishes to seek judicial review of the Regional Director’s decision must first exhaust administrative remedies. The Regional Director’s decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) in accordance with the regulations in 43 C.F.R. 4.310-4.340. If you choose to appeal this decision, your notice of appeal to the IBIA must be signed by you or your attorney and must be either postmarked and mailed (if you use mail) or delivered (if you use another means of physical delivery, such as FedEx or UPS) to the IBIA within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. The regulations do not authorize filings by facsimile/fax or by electronic means. Your notice of appeal should clearly identify the decision being appealed. You must send your original notice of appeal to the IBIA at the following address: Interior Board of Indian Appeals, Office of Hearings and Appeals, U.S. Department of the Interior, 801 North Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203. You must send copies of your notice of appeal to (1) the Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, MS-4141-MIB, 1849 C Street N.W., Washington, D.C., 20240; (2) each interested party known to you; and (3) the Regional Director. Your notice of appeal sent to the IBIA must include a statement certifying that you have sent copies to these officials and interested parties and should identify them by names or titles and addresses. If you file a notice of appeal, the IBIA will notify you of further procedures. If no appeal is timely filed, this decision will become final for the Department of Interior at the expiration of the appeal period. No extension of time may be granted for filing a notice of appeal. (June 28, 2023) 237564