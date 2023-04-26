Public Notice Notice is given that North Country Towing LLc p.o. box 16584 duluth mn is possession of the following vehicles 1998 Mazda B 2500 vin # 4F4YR12C6WTM46285 towed on 3/11/2023 from 52nd Ave west & wadena st no plate 2006 Ford Fusion Vin# 3FAFP07Z96R158703 Towed on 12/23 from Superior st & garfield Ave no plate 2001 Ford Escape Vin# 1FMYU04101KF85271 Towed on 04/20/2023 from 4001 w Arrowhead rd Plate # ASM- 6215 (WI) These Vehicles may be reclaimed under State Statute 1994 168B.07 Failure to do so under Sub 1,1A or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all rights and interest in vehicle and contents and consent to disposal or transfer title of the above said vehicles pursuant to sec 168.083 (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217365