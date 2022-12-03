PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and it

PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless is proposing to construct a building facade non-tower collocation located at 1132 East 8th Street, Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota 55805 (46-48-11.74 N, 92-05-31.10 W). The project involves the removal of 6 existing antennae and the installation of 12 new antennae at a maximum height of 51 feet on the facade of a 43-foot building. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Terracon Consultants, ATTN: J. Shepard, 955 Wells Street, Ste 100, St. Paul, MN 55106, (651) 770-1500, or jennifer.shepard@terracon.com. (Dec. 3, 2022) 127892