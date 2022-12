PUBLIC NOTICE A DNR approved aeration sy

PUBLIC NOTICE A DNR approved aeration system will be in operation starting December 5 and throughout the winter at Knife River Marina 115 Marina Drive Knife River, MN 55609 and Silver Bay Marina 66 Beach Drive Silver Bay, MN 55614. The operation of this system will result in thin ice and open water. Please stay clear of this area. (Dec. 3 & 10, 2022) 121813

