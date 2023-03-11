PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF GNESEN A NOTICE I

PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF GNESEN A NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to residents of Gnesen Township that the Gnesen Town Board will be conducting a PUBLIC HEARING on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. to consider the REZONE APPLICATION of Dan DeArmond – 4367 E. Van Road - Duluth, MN. The request is to rezone two parcels which are located at 7031 & 7047 Rice Lake Road. The owner is requesting for both parcels, which are currently zoned one half Suburban Residential and one half Shoreland Commercial, to be zoned entirely Shoreland Commercial. The PUBLIC HEARING will be held at the Gnesen Community Center, located at 6356 Howard Gnesen Road, Duluth MN 55803. If you are unable to attend the PUBLIC HEARING but would like to send a letter either in support or opposition you may do so by mail to the Town of Gnesen-6356 Howard Gnesen Road-Duluth, MN 55803, by email to clerk@Gnesen.org, or by calling the Town Office at 218-721-3158. Sarah Blix, Clerk Town of Gnesen (March 11, 2023) 202479