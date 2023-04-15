PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ST. LOUIS COUNTY B

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ST. LOUIS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:35 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave W., Room 200, Duluth, MN, for the purpose of receiving citizen comments on the proposed use of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funds totaling $2,042,540 will be used for three primary purposes, including (a.) acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter beds/units; (b.) acquisition, rehabilitation, and new construction of rental units; and (c.) program administration. The HOME-ARP Allocation Plan that will be included in the amendment to the 2021 Action Plan involves funding from HUD’s HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) American Rescue Plan formula grant. Copies of the draft Allocation Plan are available at the St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Departments located at the Government Services Centers at 201 South 3rd Ave W, Virginia, MN and 320 W 2nd Street, Suite 301, Duluth, MN. The proposed Allocation Plan can also be found at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/homeinvestmentpartnerships. The St. Louis County web site at www.stlouiscountymn.gov provides accessibility options for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (April 15, 2023) 213565