PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE St. Louis County B

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing beginning at 9:40 a.m., April 25, 2023, in the Normanna Town Hall, 6472 French River Road, Duluth, MN, for the purpose of receiving citizen comments on the established priorities and funding recommendations included in the 2023 Action Plan and Amendment to the 2020 Action Plan. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (April 12, 2023) 212564