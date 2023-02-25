PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE St. Louis County B

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:35 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave W., Room 200, Duluth, MN, for the purpose of receiving citizen comments on the proposed HOME-ARP Allocation Plan that will be included in the amendment to the 2021 Action Plan. The proposed allocation plan can be found at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/homeinvestmentpartnerships BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (Feb. 25, 2023) 197487