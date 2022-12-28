PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE St. Louis County B

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:40 a.m. in the Morse Town Hall, 911 S. Central Avenue, Ely, MN, to consider the suspension/revocation of liquor licenses for failure to pay real estate or personal property taxes when due, pursuant to St. Louis County Ordinance No. 28. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (Dec. 28, 2022) 138837