PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY G

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of the City of Rice Lake that the PLANNING COMMISSION will be conducting a PUBLIC HEARING on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at 6:00 pm for public comment on proposed revisions to Ordinance #22. The Draft language is available by request at Rice Lake City Hall or available on our website. The Public Hearing will be held at Rice Lake City Hall; 4107 W Beyer Rd, Rice Lake, Minnesota 55803. Carley Hungerford Zoning Official (May 3, 2023) 220293