PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY G

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of City of Rice Lake that the PLANNING COMMISSION will be conducting a PUBLIC HEARING on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at 6:00 pm to consider a REZONE and INTERIM USE PERMIT application for Mike Saline. The request is to rezone to Commercial North and to allow for expanded outdoor storage for landscaping business materials. The property address, 5108 Rice Lake Rd, Parcel #520-0015-00235, is located at the northeast corner of Rice Lake Rd and West Tischer Rd. The Public Hearing will be at the Rice Lake City Hall; 4107 West Beyer Road; Rice Lake, Minnesota 55803. The Planning Commission will view the property prior to the hearing date. Carley Hungerford Zoning Official (April 29, 2023) 218343