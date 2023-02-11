PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY G

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of City of Rice Lake that the PLANNING COMMISSION will be conducting a PUBLIC HEARING on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:00 pm to consider the following: REZONE application for RBI Group, INC: - 4518 Martin Rd, PID 520-0018-00346 from Residential 1 to Mixed Use REZONE application for Alan Nelson: - 3543 W Tischer Rd, PIDs 520-0016-02076 & 520-0016-02075 Residential 1 to Mixed Use The Public Hearing will be at the Rice Lake City Hall; 4107 West Beyer Road; Rice Lake, Minnesota 55803. Carley Hungerford Zoning Official (Feb. 11, 2023) 192996