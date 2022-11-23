PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE A NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of the City of Rice Lake that the PLANNING COMMISSION will be conducting a PUBLIC HEARING on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 at 6:00 pm for public comment on proposed amendments to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Copies of the Draft Comprehensive Plan are available for viewing at Rice Lake City Hall Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 am and 4:30 pm or available on our website. The Public Hearing will be held at Rice Lake City Hall; 4107 W Beyer Rd, Rice Lake, Minnesota 55803. Carley Hungerford Zoning Administrator (Nov. 23, 2022) 124422