PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The Town of Duluth wi

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The Town of Duluth will hold their Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting on Tuesday March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until March 21, 2023. Polling hours will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at which time the voter will elect two Supervisor positions. The DS200 Ballot Tabulator and Auto Mark Ballot Marker test will take place 10:30 a.m. Wednesday March 8, 2023 in the Duluth Town Hall 6092 Homestead Road Duluth, Minnesota 55804 The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. March 14, 2023, to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the Duluth Town Hall 6092 Homestead Road Duluth, Minnesota 55804. The Board of Canvass will meet Thursday March 16, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to certify the official election results. Nicole A. Chatterson Town Clerk (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 195599