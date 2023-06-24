OTHER CIVIL STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Dennis Altobell, Plaintiff, vs. State of Minnesota, by and through the Auditor of St. Louis County, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the lands described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. 69VI-CV-23-____ SUMMONS (To Be Tried in the City of Virginia) CIVIL SUMMONS IN COMPLAINT FOR PARTITION UNDER MINN. STAT. §§ 558.01, et seq., and 282.04, subd. 3 This Summons is directed to: Defendants All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Claiming any Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Lands Legally Described as: The Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 10, Township 62 North, Range 14 West, St. Louis County, Minnesota. 1. You are being sued. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Complaint is on file in the office of the Court Administraotr of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that start a lawsuit and affect your legal rights, even if nothing has been filed with the court and even if there is no court file number on this Summons. 2. You must BOTH reply, in writing, AND get a copy of your reply to the person/business who is suing you within 21 days to protect your rights. Your reply is called an Answer. Getting your reply to the Plaintiff is called service.You must serve a copy of your Answer or Answer and Counterclaim (Answer) within 21 days from the date you received the Summons and Complaint. ANSWER: You can find the Answer form and instructions on the MN Judicial Branch website at www.mncourts.gov/forms under the “Civil” category. The instructions will explain in detail how to fill out the Answer form. 3. You must respond to each claim. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you think the Plaintiff should not be given everything they asked for in the Complaint, you must say that in your Answer. 4. SERVICE: You may lose your case if you do not send a written response to the Plaintiff. If you do not serve a written Answer within 21 days, you may lose this case by default. You will not get to tell your side of the story. If you choose not to respond, the Plaintiff may be awarded everything they asked for in their Complaint. If you agree with the claims stated in the Complaint, you don’t need to respond. A default judgment can than be entered against you for what the Plaintiff asked for in the Complaint. To protect your rights, you must serve a copy of your Answer on the person who signed this Summons in person or by mail at this address: Joel B. Lewicki (Atty No. 397557) COLOSIMO, PATCHIN, KEARNEY & BRUNFELT, LTD. 301 Chestnut Street Virginia, MN 55792 (218) 741-4500 5. Carefully read the Instructions (CIV301) for the Answer for your next steps. 6. Legal Assistance. You may wish to get legal help from an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and would like legal help: • Visit www.mncourts.gov/selfhelp and click on the “Legal Advice Clinics” tab to get more information about legal clinics in each Minnesota county. • Court Administration may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. NOTE: Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still serve a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 7. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an ADR process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota Rules of Practice. You must still serve your written Answer, even if you expect to use ADR. 8. Notice is further given that no personal claim is made by Plaintiff against any of the Defendants. Dated: June 14, 2023 COLOSIMO, PATCHIN, KEARNEY & BRUNFELT, LTD. /s/Joel B. Lewicki Joel B. Lewicki (Atty No. 397557) 301 Chestnut St. Virginia, MN 55792 (218) 741-4500 Attorney for the Plaintiff (June 24; July 1 & 8, 2023) 236216