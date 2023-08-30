Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles of Organization Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization: ARTICLE 1 - LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: United We Stand Remodelers LLC ARTICLE 2 - REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE: Jason Wagner 6440 HIGHWAY 47 ALBORN MN 55702 8229 USA ARTICLE 3 - DURATION: PERPETUAL ARTICLE 4 - ORGANIZERS: Charles Mancilman 6440 HIGHWAY 47 ALBORN MN 55702 8229 USA By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 08/14/2023 SIGNED BY: Charles Mancilman MAILING ADDRESS: 6440 HIGHWAY 47 ALBORN MN 55702 8229 USA EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: unitedwestandremodelers@gmail.com (Aug. 30; Sept 2, 2023) 250300