Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Assumed Name Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: North Star Story Summit PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1734 Columbus Ave Duluth, MN 55803 NAMEHOLDER: NAME: Northern Film Alliance LLC ADDRESS: 1734 Columbus Ave Duluth, MN 55803 I the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /s/ John H.. Wodele III Dated: 03/15/2023 MAILING ADDRESS: NONE PROVIDED EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: trey@edufilmfest.org (June 28; July 1, 2023) 237686