Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Assumed Name Amendment to Assumed Name Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Higher Level Snow Removal PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 6388 Beckman Road Saginaw, MN 55779 NAMEHOLDER(S): Higher Level Companies LLC 6388 Beckman Road Saginaw, MN 55779 This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 1383902000020 Originally filed on: 3/30/2023 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 04/05/2023 SIGNED BY: Austin Long MAILING ADDRESS: 6388 Beckman Road Saginaw, MN 55779 EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: austinpaullong@gmail.com (April 29; May 3, 2023) 218138