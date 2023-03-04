Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Rick’s Tree & Stump Removal PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 4168 Calvary Rd Duluth MN 55803 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Hanson Tree Service Address: 4168 Calvary Rd Duluth MN 55803 USA By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: Kevin Collard DATED: 12/13/2022 MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: jessica@rickstreeduluth.com (March 4 & 8, 2023) 200454