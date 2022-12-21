Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles of Organization Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C ARTICLE 1 - LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: Lion Counseling LLC ARTICLE 2 - REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE: Name Mark Odland Address 230 West Superior Street Duluth MN 55802 USA ARTICLE 3 - DURATION: PERPETUAL ARTICLE 4 - ORGANIZERS: Name: Mark Odland Address PO Box 234 Duluth MN 55801 USA PROFESSIONAL STATUS: This professional firm elects to operate and acknowledges that it is subject to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 319B.01 to 319B.12. The professional service(s) to be performed is listed here. Marriage & Family Therapy By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /s/ Mark Odland MAILING ADDRESS: PO Box 234 Duluth MN 55801 EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: mark@northwoodschristiancounseling.com Dated: 09-26-2022 (Dec. 21 & 24, 2022) 132671