Notice to Residents and Property Owners In the Town of Lakewood Important Information Regarding Property Assessments This may affect your 2023 taxes payable in 2024 The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Town of Lakewood will meet on Thursday, April 13, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Lakewood Town Hall, 3110 Strand Road, Duluth, MN 55803. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and also to determine whether corrections need to be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to your county board of appeal and equalization. (April 1, 2023) 209526