NOTICE TO RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWN OF LAKEWOOD Notice of Accepting Road Bids The Town of Lakewood is accepting Road Work and Material Bids to be opened at the Town Board of Supervisors Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Lakewood Town Hall, 3110 Strand Road, Duluth, MN 55803. Bids will be accepted for the coverage of 14.3 miles of gravel roads that require maintenance. Interested applicants must have own equipment and must provide a Certificate of Liability with quote. All quotes will be accepted through 5:00 p.m., April 12, 2023. Road Bid Forms can be found on the town website: www.townoflakewoodmn.org or at the Town Hall. The Town of Lakewood reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Angie Lorenz Clerk of Lakewood Township Posted Date: March 24, 2023 (March 29, 2023) 208285