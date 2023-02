NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNERS AND RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF LAKEWOOD Notice is hereby given to the Residents of Lakewood Township that the Public Accuracy Testing of the DS200 and the Auto Mark Assistive Voting Systems will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Lakewood Town Hall, 3110 Strand Road, Duluth MN 55803. This equipment will be used at the Town Election on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Feb. 25, 2023) 197530