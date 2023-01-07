Notice to Potential Applicants of Minnes

Notice to Potential Applicants of Minnesota Housing Multifamily Consolidated RFP For Proposed Affordable Housing Developments in Duluth In July, non-profit and for-profit affordable housing developers will be responding to the State of Minnesota Housing Finance Agency’s “Request for Proposals” for the Housing Tax Credit program, which provides financial assistance to build or renovate rental properties. To be an eligible applicant, developers proposing projects in Duluth must have the support of the City Council and Administration. To allow for a thoughtful review process, developers will need to provide the City a summary description of their proposed project that includes the number and type of units and populations to be housed, funding sources and uses, and draft self-scoring worksheet from the Minnesota Housing application. This information must be submitted by April 1, 2023. If applicants are seeking a pre-commitment letter for HUD Community Development Funding, materials must be submitted by March 10, 2023. Electronic submissions can be sent to tbajda@duluthmn.gov, hard copies sent to: Planning & Development Division Attn: Theresa Bajda City Hall – Room 160 411 W 1st Street Duluth, MN 55802 On May 8, 2023 the Duluth City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole to review proposals and interview applicants. Resolution(s) of support will be voted on at the City Council meeting held that evening. Additional program information is available on our website by visiting https://duluthmn.gov/planning-development/housing/minnesota-housing-tax-credit-program/ Questions? Please contact Theresa Bajda, Senior Housing Developer (218-730-5303 or email tbajda@duluthmn.gov or Tom Church, Planner II (218-730-5335 or email tchurch@duluthmn.gov). (Jan. 7, 2023) 150874