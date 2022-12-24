NOTICE TO CREDITORS THE UNDERSIGNED, hav

NOTICE TO CREDITORS THE UNDERSIGNED, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Aubrey Tyska deceased late of St. Louis County of Minnesota, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2023 or this Notice will be pleased in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This is the 20th day of December, 2022. Lisa C. Tyska Executor 1208 Greenway Dr High Point, Nc 27262 (Dec. 28, 2022, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2023) 136672