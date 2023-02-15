NOTICE TO CANOSIA RESIDENTS: Election, B

NOTICE TO CANOSIA RESIDENTS: Election, Board of Canvass & Annual Meeting The Canosia Township Election, Board of Canvass, and Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Polls will be open for voting from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. at the Canosia Town Hall (4896 Midway Rd.) to elect the following: One Town Board Supervisor: 3-year term. The Board of Canvass will certify the votes after the closing of the polls. For those wishing to vote absentee in the Canosia Township election, the town hall will be open on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. You can also contact the clerk at canosiatownship@yahoo.com for additional absentee voting options. The Public Accuracy Test will take place on the same day from 10:00am – 11:00am. We will be testing the Automark assistive voting device that will be used in the election. The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Items on the Agenda: Election Results and 2024 Tax Levy. The meeting will be held in-person and remotely. The remote log-in/dial-in information will be posted on the website canosiatownship.org. Agenda and year-end reports will be available online as well. In case of severe inclement weather, the Election, Board of Canvass, and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Feb. 15 & 22, 2023) 193301