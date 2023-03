NOTICE The City of Duluth requests bids

NOTICE The City of Duluth requests bids for the following projects: 23-0285 Harborview Building Steam to Hot Water Conversions This solicitation has a mandatory pre-bid meeting. More information is available at https://www.duluthmn.gov/purchasing/bids-request-for-proposals/. Bid documents are available at www.bidexpress.com. (March 25, 2023) 207492

