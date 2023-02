NOTICE The City of Duluth requests bids for the following projects: 23-99250 2023 Gas Blanket Project for mains and services at various locations 23-4403 Construct Ranch Hanger at DIA More information is available at https://www.duluthmn.gov/purchasing/bids-request-for-proposals/. Bid documents, plans, and specifications may be viewed at www.bidexpress.com. (Feb. 11, 2023) 193796