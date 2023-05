NOTICE ST. LOUIS COUNTY FORMER SHORELAND

NOTICE ST. LOUIS COUNTY FORMER SHORELAND LEASE LOT SALES Begins Monday, JUNE 5, 2023 Closes Thursday, JUNE 15, 2023, 11:00 A.M. Auction will be online at publicsurplus.com. For more information visit our website at: stlouiscountymn.gov - click on “Tax-Forfeited Land Sales”, then click on “Former Shoreland Lease Lot Sales” or call the Land and Minerals Department at 218-726-2606. NANCY NILSEN County Auditor (May 13 & 20, 2023) 223712

