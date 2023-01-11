NOTICE SAINT LOUIS COUNTY HIGHWAY PROJEC

NOTICE SAINT LOUIS COUNTY HIGHWAY PROJECTS Duluth, Minnesota In accordance with MN Statute 331A.12, St. Louis County has designated its official bidding website as www.bidexpress.com. Official publication of plans, proposals, and bids will be done on the official website as an alternative means to disseminate solicitations of transportation construction projects. Advertisements for these projects can be found at https://oneoffice.stlouiscountymn.gov/oneoffice and https://eadvert.rtvision.com/. BY ORDER OF JAMES T. FOLDESI PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR/HIGHWAY ENGINEER (Jan. 11, 2023) 147961