Notice Request for the Public Review and Comment on Proposal for Program Development & Coordination Funding In accordance with Federal Regulation (45 CFR 1321.17 (F) 14), the Arrowhead Agency on Aging is allowed to submit a proposal to the Minnesota Board on Aging to transfer Title III-B (Supportive Service) and American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Area Plan Administration for Program Development and Coordination Activities that will have a direct and positive impact on the enhancement of services for older persons in the Arrowhead region of Minnesota. The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging is required to make the details of such proposals available to the general public for review and comment. The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging is proposing to use Title III-B direct service and American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the Program Development and Coordination Activities during 2024 as a cost of Area Plan administration. The Minnesota Board on Aging policy allows up to 25% of these funds to be used for this purpose. Comments sent to the Area Agency on Aging at the address below. Individuals may give oral testimony at the Public Hearing at 10:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023 ARDC Conference Room at 221 W 1st Street Duluth, MN 55802. A virtual option is also available. Please refer to our website, ArrowheadAging.org for more information. (May 27, 2023) 225756