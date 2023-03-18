NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS HOUSING & R

NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MN SECTION 8 PROJECT-BASED RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM The Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN (HRA) announces the availability of up to 30 units of subsidy under its Section 8 Project-Based Rental Assistance Program. The HRA wishes to increase the supply of affordable rental and supportive housing for low income households within the city of Duluth. Proposals will be accepted from owners, developers or other ownership teams who agree to construct dwelling units for occupancy by tenants eligible for Section 8 rental assistance. Financing for the construction of the dwelling units must be arranged independently, as such funds are not available through the HRA. Owners must be willing to enter into a Housing Assistance Payments Contract with the HRA for a minimum of ten years. Proposals that do not meet basic RFP requirements may be rejected by the HRA. The HRA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any formal proposal requirements, to investigate the qualification and experience of any proposer, to reject provisions in any proposal, or to obtain new proposals. For a copy of the RFP, contact Lenelle Hrabik, Director of Rent Subsidy at 218.529.6320. Proposals are due by email to lenelleh@duluthhousing.com no later than 12:00 p.m., on Friday, April 14, 2023. (March 18 & 25, 2023) 204707