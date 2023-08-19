NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL AUDIT SERVICES The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, Minnesota (“HRA”) is requesting proposals to perform Professional Financial Audit Services for a period of one year with an option for renewal for four additional one-year periods. Proposal documents may be obtained at the office of the HRA at 222 East 2nd Street, Duluth, MN 55805; by download from our website at www.duluthhousing.com/documents/#documents-library; or by calling the HRA at (218) 529-6339. Submission of proposals must be received no later than Friday, September 15, 2023 at 4:30 pm Central Time (Aug. 19 & 23, 2023) 250747