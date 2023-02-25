NOTICE OF VACANCY St. Louis County Plann

NOTICE OF VACANCY St. Louis County Planning Commission The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will be making one (1) appointment to the St. Louis County Planning Commission with a term expiring December 31, 2025. The St. Louis County Planning Commission conducts monthly public hearings for comprehensive plans, conditional use permit applications, subdivision platting proposals and other matters as prescribed by county ordinance. The Commission makes recommendations to the County Board on official controls, environmental reviews and zoning text amendments. Typically the meetings are during the daytime on the second Thursday of the month; however, depending on case loads, there may be more than one meeting per month. Persons interested in being considered for this appointment should submit an application no later than March 31, 2023 to: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Room 214, Courthouse, Duluth, MN, 55802, fax: 218-725-5060, or e-mail chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov. For an online application, go to www.stlouiscountymn.gov/clerk and click “Application for Citizen Advisory Committee”. Applications are also available in the County Auditor’s Office in the Duluth Courthouse and the Government Services Center in Virginia, and in the Ely Government Services Center, or by emailing chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov or calling 218-726-2385. NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER BY: Phil Chapman, Clerk of the County Board (Feb. 25; March 1, 2023) 197493