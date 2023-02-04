NOTICE OF VACANCY St. Louis County Coope

NOTICE OF VACANCY St. Louis County Cooperative Extension committee The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will be making three (3) appointments to the St. Louis County Cooperative Extension Committee for terms expiring December 31, 2025. Persons interested in serving on this committee should submit an application no later than February 24, 2023 to: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Room 214, Duluth, MN, 55802. To apply online, go to www.stlouiscountymn.gov/clerk click on the “Application for Citizen Advisory Committee”. Paper applications are also available in the County Auditor’s Office in the Duluth Courthouse and the Virginia Government Services Center or by emailing chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov or calling 218-726-2385. ST. LOUIS COUNTY COOPERATIVE EXTENSION COMMITTEE: Approximately eight committee meetings are held annually on the third Thursday of the month from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at various locations in St. Louis County. TERM: Three (3) year expiring December 31, 2025. QUALIFICATIONS: Resident of St. Louis County with an interest in recommending, supporting and advocating for Extension educational programs brought to local people through the St. Louis County Extension Offices as an outreach of University of Minnesota Extension. Knowledge of your community resource and needs. FUNCTIONS: Provide leadership to strengthen and inform program and ensure that it meets community needs. Assist in marketing and promoting the Extension educational program in St. Louis County. To provide citizen input in the planning, implementing and obtaining support for the Extension programs and budget. To represent the County in staff hiring, evaluation and development of financial resources for Extension programs. DESIRED AREAS OF RESIDENCE: Citizen members will be appointed by the County Board and generally geographically balanced across the county. NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR - TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of the County Board (Feb 4, 11 & 15, 2023) 187617