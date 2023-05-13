NOTICE OF VACANCY ST. LOUIS COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will be appointing a member to a three-year term on the St. Louis County Civil Service Commission. The Civil Service Commission oversees the administration of the County’s merit system of employment by approving and enforcing rules, hearing appeals and complaints. Applicants cannot hold or be a candidate for public office, may not hold any public employment, or hold a position in a political party within two years immediately preceding appointment, and must be a resident of St. Louis County. There are usually two (2) meetings scheduled per month (1:30 pm - 2:00 pm on Mondays). At least four meetings per year are scheduled in range cities. Periodic hearings may be significantly longer. For additional information, please contact James R. Gottschald, Director of Human Resources and Administration for St. Louis County at 218-725-5066 or gottschaldj@stlouiscountymn.gov. Persons interested in serving on this commission should submit an application to: Phil Chapman, Deputy County Auditor, St. Louis County Courthouse, Room 214, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55802 no later than May 19, 2023, or until filled. To apply online, go to www.stlouiscountymn.gov/clerk and click “Application for Citizen Advisory Committee.” Applications are also available in the County Auditor’s Office in the Duluth Courthouse and the Government Services Center in Virginia, and in the Ely Government Services Building, or by emailing chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov or calling 218-726-2385. NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Deputy Auditor (May 13, 2023) 223517