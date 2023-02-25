NOTICE OF VACANCY ST. LOUIS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will make one (1) appointment for the alternate position to the St. Louis Board of Adjustment with a term ending December 31, 2024. The St. Louis County Board of Adjustment conducts public hearings for variances from county ordinances and hears appeals from any order, requirement, decision or determination made by the planning director. Typically the meetings are during the daytime on the second Thursday of the month; however, depending on caseloads, there may be more than one meeting per month. Persons interested in being considered for this appointment should submit an application no later than March 31, 2023 to: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Room 214, Courthouse, Duluth, MN, 55802, fax: 218-725-5060, or e-mail chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov. For an online application, go to www.stlouiscountymn.gov/clerk and click “Application for Citizen Advisory Committee”. Applications are also available in the County Auditor’s Office in the Duluth Courthouse and the Government Services Center in Virginia, and in the Ely Government Services Center, or by emailing chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov or calling 218-726-2385. NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER BY: Phil Chapman, Clerk of the County Board (Feb. 25; March 1, 2023) 197492