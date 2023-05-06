NOTICE OF VACANCY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will make three appointments: One (1) Hermantown representative, One (1) Northern Townships representative, and One (1) Virginia representative to the St. Louis County CDBG Citizen Advisory Committee with terms expiring December 31, 2026. The CDBG program provides funds for community facilities, public infrastructure, economic development, housing activities, and public service activities. The CDBG Advisory Committee holds one public hearing and three public meetings to review applications and provide funding recommendations. Meetings are typically held in January between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CDBG Citizen Advisory Committee members are paid $50 per diem and mileage at the current county rate. Persons interested in being considered for this appointment should submit an application no later than June 30, 2023 to: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Room 214, Courthouse, Duluth, MN, 55802, fax: 218-725-5060, or e-mail chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov. To apply online, go to www.stlouiscountymn.gov/clerk, click on the “Application for Citizen Advisory Committee”. Applications are also available in the County Auditor’s Office in the Duluth Courthouse and in the Government Services Center in Virginia or by emailing chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov. You may also request an application by calling 218-726-2385. NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR BY: Phil Chapman, Clerk of the County Board (May 6 & 10, 2023) 221343