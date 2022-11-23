NOTICE OF VACANCY ARROWHEAD LIBRARY SYST

NOTICE OF VACANCY ARROWHEAD LIBRARY SYSTEM GOVERNING BOARD The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will be making two appointments to the Arrowhead Library System Governing Board for a three-year term expiring December 31, 2025 and for a one-year term expiring December 31, 2023. ARROWHEAD LIBRARY SYSTEM GOVERNING BOARD – Two (2) Vacancies TERM: Three-year term expiring December 31, 2025 One-year term expiring December 31, 2023 QUALIFICATIONS: Resident of St. Louis County with an interest in improving library services in Northeastern Minnesota FUNCTIONS:Provide policy direction to the Arrowhead Library System administrative staff; represent the interests of rural citizens and member public libraries while seeking to improve library services throughout the region; adopt and provide fiscal oversight for the annual Arrowhead Library System operating budget. MEETINGS: The board meets every second Thursday of every other month (February, April, June, August, October, December) – beginning at 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Iron. Persons interested in serving on this commission should submit an application to: Phil Chapman, Deputy County Auditor, St. Louis County Courthouse, Room 214, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55802 no later than November 30, 2022. To apply online, go to www.stlouiscountymn.gov/clerk and click “Application for Citizen Advisory Committee”. Applications are also available in the County Auditor’s Office in the Duluth Courthouse and in the Government Services Center in Virginia, or by emailing chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov or calling 218-726-2385. NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR / TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Deputy Auditor (Nov. 5, 9, 16 & 23, 2022) 119393