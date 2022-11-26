NOTICE OF TRUTH IN TAXATION PUBLIC HEARI

NOTICE OF TRUTH IN TAXATION PUBLIC HEARING ON 2023 PROPOSED BUDGET AND PROPERTY TAX LEVY BY THE CITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Duluth, Minnesota (the “City”) will conduct a public hearing on December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered, for the 2023 proposed budget and property tax levy. Individuals unable to attend the public hearing as set forth above can make written comment by writing to City Clerk, 411 West First Street, Room 318, Duluth, Minnesota 55802, or by email to council@duluthmn.gov prior to the meeting. Please include “Council Agenda-Public Hearing” in the subject line, and include your name and address. Written comments must be received prior to the public hearing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA Ian B. Johnson, City Clerk November 26, 2022 (Nov. 26, 2022) 125322