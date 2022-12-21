Notice of Third Five-Year Review - Forme

Notice of Third Five-Year Review - Former Finland Air Force Station A Five Year Review of environmental remedial actions is being initiated at the Former Finland Air Force Station located near Finland, Minnesota. The former installation is on the Minnesota Permanent List of Priorities, which includes sites that are undergoing environmental cleanup activities. Information on the Finland Air Force Station site can be found at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website at: https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/cleaning-up-minnesota-superfund-sites. The purpose of the Five Year Review is to determine whether the cleanup remedy, as required by the 2007 Decision Document, remains protective of human health and the environment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – Omaha District is the lead agency conducting the review. The two components of the cleanup remedy are excavation and offsite landfill disposal of soil contaminated with benzo(a)pyrene and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and long-term monitoring and institutional controls for groundwater contaminated with tetrachloroethene (PCE), trichloroethene (TCE), as well as degradation products (1,1-dichloroethane [DCA], 1,1-dichloroethene [DCE], cis-1,2-DCE, and vinyl chloride [VC]), and naphthalene. Contaminated soil excavation and disposal was completed in 2008. Groundwater monitoring is ongoing and institutional controls have been established. The Third Five Year Review report is scheduled to be completed by November 21, 2023 and will be made available to the public at the Information Repository located at the Silver Bay Public Library in Silver Bay, Minnesota. Community members who have questions about the site or the Five Year Review process, or who would like to participate in a community interview, may contact USACE at: Omaha District Public Affairs Office U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District 1616 Capitol Avenue Omaha, NE 68102 (402) 995-2417 Email: dll-cenwo-pao@usace.army.mil (Dec. 17 & 21, 2022) 129756