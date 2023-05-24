NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DE

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the recorded Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated May 31, 2016, and recorded on June 23, 2016, as Document No.: 972385, in which the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, Minnesota, as Seller sold to Corinthian A. Rutherford, a single person, Purchaser, the real property in St. Louis County, Minnesota, described as follows: The Northerly Thirty-five Feet (N’ly 35’) of Lots Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15), Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17), Block One Hundred Ninety-nine (199), ALTERED PLAT OF WEST DULUTH, THIRD DIVISION. The default is as follows: • Failure to Pay under the Contract in the amount of: $ 701.00 • The premises has been abandoned by Corinthian A. Rutherford, and is no longer occupied as required by Contract for Deed. • OTHER: The property has suffered from fire and neglect, and Corinthian A. Rutherford has failed to make repairs or otherwise prevent waste at the property. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3.) 250.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR (b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Name: Brandon M. Engblom, Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: 222 East Second Street, PO Box 16900, Duluth, MN 55816-0900 Street Address: 222 East Second Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55805 Telephone Number: (218) 529 – 6300 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. (May 24 & 31; June 7, 2023) 224906