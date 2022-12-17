NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DE

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the unrecorded Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated June 22, 2019 in which DSV SPV 1, LLC, as Seller, sold to Travis Jon Swenson, as Purchaser, the real property in St. Louis County, Minnesota, described as follows: Lots eleven (11), Twelve (12) and Thirteen (13), Block Thirteen (13), Clinton Place Addition to Duluth Commonly known as 9 South 67th Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55807 DSV SPV 1 LLC’s interest in the said Contract for Deed was conveyed to Jazz Up Indy, Inc. by Quit Claim Deed dated October 13, 2021 and recorded August 10, 2022 as Document No. 01449400 and Assignment of Contract for Deed dated December 1, 2021 and recorded August 10, 2022 as Document No. 01449401. Jazz Up Indy, Inc. thereafter assigned its interest in said Contract for Deed to Velvet Investment Group, LLC by Quit Claim Deed dated March 11, 2022 and recorded November 2, 2022 as Document No. 01455583 and Assignment of Contract for Deed dated March 11, 2022 and recorded November 2, 2022 as Document No. 01455584. Check here if all or part of the described real property is Registered (Torrens) 0 2. The default is as follows: Failure to make payments for the months of February 2020 through December, 2022 in the amount of $559.54 per month (35 months) for a total of $19,583.90. Failure to pay property taxes for 2020 in the amount of $1,770.00, 2021 in the amount of $1,896.00, and 2022 in the amount of $2,868.00 for a total of $6,534.00 Failure to pay insurance in the amount of $1,483.56 The total amount due as of December 6, 2022 is $27,601.46 3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985: N/A. 4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3.) $500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $0.00 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR (b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Name:Marjorie J. Holsten, #0185899 Attorney for Assignee of Seller 8525 Edinbrook Crossing – Suite 210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 (763) 420-7034 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. (Dec. 10, 17 & 24, 2022) 129334