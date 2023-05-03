Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Five Star Storage - Haines Rd located at 4414 Haines Rd, Duluth, MN 55811 intends to hold an auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 5/18/2023 at 2:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Terry Hansen (2 units); Terry Letourneau. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. (May 3 & 10, 2023) 220106