Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Five Star Storage - Arrowhead Rd located at 4771 W Arrowhead Rd., Hermantown, MN 55811 intends to hold an auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 4/20/2023 at 2:00pm. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Anthony Peterson; Todd Anderson (2 units); Todd Proctor. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. (April 1 & 8, 2023) 208758