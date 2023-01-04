Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Five Star Storage - Arrowhead Rd located at 4771 W Arrowhead Rd., Hermantown, MN 55811 intends to hold an auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 1/19/2023 at 2:00pm. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Alicia Hathaway; Ashley Gengler. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. (Jan. 4 & 11, 2023) 139351