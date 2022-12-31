Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice US Storage Centers - Duluth located at 3210 W. Michigan St., Duluth, MN 55806 intends to hold an auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/18/2023 at 10:00am. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Kayla Burch; Terease Born; Shannon Martens; Andrew Wise; Charlotte Gordon. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. (Dec. 31, 2022; Jan 7, 2023) 139225