Notice of Section 106 Review This notice is a solicitation to potential consulting parties for the Wadena West Apartments project. Response Requested By: April 8, 2023 COUNTY: St. Louis MUNICIPALITY: Duluth PROJECT NAME: Wadena West Apartments The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (Minnesota Housing) is considering providing financial support through the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program for the following project: Wadena West Apartments will be a new construction, permanent supportive housing development for single adults who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness in Duluth. This project will provide 30 one-bedroom apartments and 30 efficiency units all with a full kitchen, bathroom, and living room and bedroom or sleeping area. The building will be a 3-story, wood frame building with elevator and contain sufficient community spaces for gathering and office space for case management and other services. A central laundry room will be provided on the first floor. The project will be located at the northwest corner of the intersection of N 52nd Ave W & Wadena St in Duluth, MN 55807. Minnesota Housing is identifying organizations with an interest in the project and its potential to affect historic properties. The purpose of this letter is to find out whether you wish to become a consulting party for this project. Consulting parties have certain rights and obligations under the National Historic Preservation Act and its implementing regulations at 36 CFR Part 800. The review process, known as Section 106 review, is described at https://www.onecpd.info/environmental-review/historic-preservation/ and at https://www.achp.gov/digital-library-section-106-landing/citizens-guide-section-106-review. By becoming a consulting party, you will be actively informed of steps in the Section 106 process, including public meetings, and your views will be actively sought. If you would like to request consulting party status on this project, please contact Aaron Keniski at aaron.keniski@state.mn.us. Mr. Keniski can also be reached at 651-296-4452. In order to become a consulting party, you must respond by April 8, 2023 to request consulting party status. If you do not respond within this time frame, you may request consulting party status in the future; however, the project may advance without your input, and you won’t have an opportunity to comment on the current steps. If you are requesting consulting party status, we do ask that your organization nominate one representative and an alternate to participate on behalf of the group. People may also participate in the Section 106 process as members of the public. (March 22, 2023) 205860